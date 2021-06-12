NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Before Game 3

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday evening at Staples Center.

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points in Game 2, and the Jazz have a 2-0 series lead heading into Saturday evening.

Before the game, Mitchell sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel

