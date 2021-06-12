Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Tweets Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers will play Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday evening at Staples Center.

Donovan Mitchell had 37 points in Game 2, and the Jazz have a 2-0 series lead heading into Saturday evening.

Before the game, Mitchell sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
NBASkySports

Donovan Mitchell already among Utah Jazz postseason greats after dominating late in Game 1 triumph over Los Angeles Clippers

Here's one for you: Who's the best player over the past two postseasons?. Let's see... the reigning NBA Finals MVP? LeBron James was indeed brilliant in the bubble, but he's gone now. Same for Jimmy Butler, who led a spirited journey to the 2020 Finals for the Heat. Jamal Murray? He was a breakout star for Denver last fall but he's injured and out of these playoffs. Anthony Davis? He couldn't make it through without a limp.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account. LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are tied up 2-2 in their second-round series, which continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn for Game 5. The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. James...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks After Win

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. James Harden returned from his hamstring injury, and the Nets have taken a 3-2 series lead heading to Milwaukee for Game 6. Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status

Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning. The Tweet from Chariana can be seen below, and his article can be read in The Athletic via the hyperlink above. Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and...