NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Tyronn Lue Speaks Before Game 3

Tryonn Lue and the Los Angeles Clippers will look to rebound from their 2-0 deficit against the Utah Jazz in the second round on Saturday evening.

Before the game, Lue spoke to reporters.

"We've gotta do a better job with Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson," Lue said pre-game. "We've gotta slow those guys down, we've gotta take the defensive challenge one-one."

The whole clip can be seen here.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

