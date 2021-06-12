Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Paul George and Kawhi Leonard's Pre-Game Outfits

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz in Game 3 in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and the Clippers trail the series 2-0.

Before the game, the Clippers (Tweet below) shared the pre-game outfits of some of their players, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard viciously dunking on Jazz’s Derrick Favors

A warning for any players still eligible to compete in the 2021 NBA playoffs: If you see Kawhi Leonard coming down the lane, get out of the way. The Clippers star added another yet another victim to his postseason list during the first half of Monday’s Game 4 against the Jazz. With less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Leonard drove into the paint, took off and obliterated Utah big man Derrick Favors.
Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account. LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets...
NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are tied up 2-2 in their second-round series, which continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn for Game 5. The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. James...
NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks After Win

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. James Harden returned from his hamstring injury, and the Nets have taken a 3-2 series lead heading to Milwaukee for Game 6. Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds...
NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status

Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning. The Tweet from Chariana can be seen below, and his article can be read in The Athletic via the hyperlink above. Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and...
George Karl breaks down Clippers - Jazz, Kawhi's impact & Donovan Mitchell's skills | NBA | THE HERD

Former NBA head coach George Karl joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more playoff action and drama, including the Los Angeles Clippers - Utah Jazz series and whether Kawhi Leonard can lead his team to victory. Hear what Karl has to say about Kawhi as a player and teammate, Donovan Mitchell's combo-guard skills and Chris Paul as an MVP candidate. He also gives the Philadelphia 76ers offseason suggestions with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and discusses whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series with the Brooklyn Nets.