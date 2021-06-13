Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Clippers#Fantasylabs Nba#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Jazz must make after blowing series vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz had a heartbreaking loss in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers and need to make changes. They led by 25 points but the Clippers dominated the second half. Utah lost by a score of 131-119. The Jazz started off the series up 2-0 and lost four straight, including the final two that the Clippers played without star Kawhi Leonard.
NBAnewsatw.com

NBA playoffs streaming 2021: Watch Jazz vs. Clippers today on ABC without cable

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams every day. The second round a.k.a. the Western Conference semifinals continues with a crucial Game 3 between the top-seeded Utah Jazz and the L.A. Clippers. Led by Donovan Mitchell, who averaged 41 points through the first two games, the Jazz head to Staples Center to try for a commanding series lead.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...