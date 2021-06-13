NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz in Game 3 on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

