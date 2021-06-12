Woman carjacked, robbed in Lakeview on Saturday morning, police say

Three men robbed and carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Lakeview on Saturday morning, police said. No arrests have been made. The hijackers confronted the 31-year-old woman as she got out of her car on the 1700 block of West Cornelia at 8:50 a.m., CPD Officer Steve Rusanov said. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded her valuables as well as her light blue Acura CSX. The woman complied and the crew fled eastbound in her car. Rusanov said she was not injured.