NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Mike Conley Official Injury Status For Game 3

Mike Conley missed the first two games of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz and has also been ruled out for Game 3.

The status of Conley can be seen in a post below from the official Jazz Twitter account.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

