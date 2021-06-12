Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Mike Conley Official Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 11 days ago

Mike Conley missed the first two games of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz and has also been ruled out for Game 3.

The status of Conley can be seen in a post below from the official Jazz Twitter account.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Utah Jazz#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAbasketballnews.com

Mike Conley (hamstring) out for Game 1 vs. Clippers

Mike Conley is out for Game 1 (right hamstring strain). Source: Utah Jazz (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Conley injured his right hamstring during Utah's closeout win over Memphis last week and should be considered 'day-to-day' moving forward. Conley was excellent for the Jazz in their opening round series, averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 assists per game.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Questionable for Game 2

Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Clippers. Conley missed Game 1 due to a strained right hamstring, although the Jazz still secured a victory. There's a chance Conley will be on a minutes limit if cleared. More information could arrive after morning shootaround, but it may end up coming down to a game-time decision. If Conley sits again, Joe Ingles would presumably remain in the starting five. In his Game 1 start, he posted eight points, seven assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Nets' Kyrie Irving sidelined at least one game; Mike Conley questionable again for Game 5

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBANBC Sports

Jazz guard Conley continues to be out, will miss Game 3 vs. Clippers

With the Jazz up 2-0 in their Western Conference second-round series, they have bought themselves a little cushion — and they are going to use that cushion to get Mike Conley healthy. Conley is out for Game 3 against the Clippers on Saturday, the team announced. Conley injured himself in...
NBAsportsworldnews.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Leonard, George Power Clippers to Game 4 win over Jazz, Even Series at 2-2

Tags:2021 NBA Playoffs, NBA Playoffs, utah jazz, la clippers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Game 4, Donovan Mitchell, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George. You can never write off the Los Angeles Clippers. They have trailed 0-2 in their first two playoff series this postseason. Both times they have managed to claw back and even the series at two games apiece.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Nets' Kyrie Irving, James Harden ruled out for Game 5; Jazz's Mike Conley remains out

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Nets' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are tied up 2-2 in their second-round series, which continues on Tuesday night in Brooklyn for Game 5. The Nets have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in a post embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA. James...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden's Status For Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets have upgraded All-Star James Harden to questionable for Game 5 (see Tweet below) after he was initially ruled out and then upgraded to doubtful. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports on Tuesday that Harden is hopeful to play in Game 5, and his story can be read on ESPN in the hyperlink.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks After Win

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. James Harden returned from his hamstring injury, and the Nets have taken a 3-2 series lead heading to Milwaukee for Game 6. Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Domantas Sabonis Gets All-NBA Votes

Domantas Sabonis received All-NBA votes, but did not make any of the three All-NBA teams. The All-NBA teams came out on Tuesday and the full list of teams can be seen in a Tweet breaking them down below from Shams Charania of The Athletic. No players on the Pacers made...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns: Chris Paul’s Status

Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday morning. The Tweet from Chariana can be seen below, and his article can be read in The Athletic via the hyperlink above. Paul and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round, and...