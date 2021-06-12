Cancel
NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Here's What Happened To The Security Guard Who Got Involved In The P.J. Tucker-Kevin Durant Scuffle

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks got heated in Game 3, P.J. Tucker and Kevin Durant got into a scuffle (the video can be seen below from ESPN).

A security guard got involved in the scuffle and came over to P.J. Tucker.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the NBA has announced that the security guard will not be working any more games in Milwaukee for the series and will not be working the court area in Brooklyn for the series.

The Brooklyn Nets are 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
