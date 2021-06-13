Cancel
NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 3

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 11 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers need a win in a big way on Saturday night in Game 3 against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz lead the series 2-0.

Here is what Twitter is saying before the game.

The Clippers are 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Jazz vs. Clippers live stream: Watch NBA playoffs, TV channel, Game 2 time, prediction, pick, odds, line

Thanks to a huge 45-point performance from Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz were able to pull out a 112-109 come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their second-round series. Mitchell scored 16 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter as he hit clutch shot after clutch shot to propel Utah to victory. Mitchell did an excellent job of forcing switches and hunting mismatches in the first game, and that’s something that the Clippers will need to try to counter in the remaining games. Kawhi Leonard led the way for L.A. with 23 points in Game 1, but he shot just 9 of 19 from the floor, and his production ultimately wasn’t enough to secure a win for the Clippers. They’ll need more from him moving forward.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA Twitter reacts to Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard viciously dunking on Jazz’s Derrick Favors

A warning for any players still eligible to compete in the 2021 NBA playoffs: If you see Kawhi Leonard coming down the lane, get out of the way. The Clippers star added another yet another victim to his postseason list during the first half of Monday’s Game 4 against the Jazz. With less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Leonard drove into the paint, took off and obliterated Utah big man Derrick Favors.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combine for 65 as Clippers blowout Jazz for crucial Game 3 win

For the second straight series, the LA Clippers hit back after going down 2-0, cruising to a comfortable 132-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3. Behind big games from their superstar duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - a combined 65 points - the Los Angeles franchise won Game 3 despite the Jazz knocking down 19 3-pointers and finishing with six players with at least nine points.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Look Back On The Season Of Caris LeVert

The Indiana Pacers looked back on the season of Caris LeVert on Monday, and his highlights from the season can be seen in a post below that is embedded from the Pacers' Twitter account. LeVert averaged 20.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 47 games between the Brooklyn Nets...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Crazy Photo Of Kawhi Leonard Dunk

Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers threw down a massive dunk on Monday night in Los Angeles against the Utah Jazz. The video of the dunk can be seen below from Bleacher Report in a Tweet, and the Clippers shared an unbelievable photo of the dunk, which can also be seen in a Tweet.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...