Islandton, SC

Son from powerful family ‘was target of shooting at family hunting lodge who also killed his mother’ – WhatNew2Day

By Johanson Hills
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heir to a legal dynasty awaiting trial over the death of a 19-year-old girl was the intended target of a shooting that also killed his mother, police sources say. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Margaret, 52, were found shot to death at 10 p.m. Monday at their hunting lodge in Islandton, South Carolina, with a law enforcement source since they claimed Paul was the intended victim.

South Carolina State
