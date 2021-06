News and Interest is a new feature that has been added by Microsoft in Windows 10. It can be found as a small weather icon on the lower right corner of your desktop. The widget consists of a tailored feed of news, weather, and other information as per your interest. The best part of this feature is that it can be accessed without interrupting the ongoing task. However, the widget occupies some space on the screen once the pointer is moved to the icon. This can make the screen crowded and the reason for distraction. This post is a complete guide on how to enable or disable Open News and Interests on hover in Windows 10.