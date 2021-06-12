Barcelona store showing Memphis Depay shirts

He isn’t Lionel Messi, but he’s quickly filling the legendary forward’s place at Barcelona in more ways than one.Ansu Fati is back, fully fit and firing in goals for Barcelona, and boy did they need that to happen.A summer as difficult and dreadful for the club as any in recent memory saw them lose their talisman, accept the financial abyss they’ve plunged themselves into and face up to the reality of having to rebuild from a very, very low point in comparison to the riches and expectations they’ve had in previous campaigns - and there’s an awfully long way to...

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO