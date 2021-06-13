‘Can’t express how proud I am’: After pandemic year, Shadle Park seniors graduate high school at Riverfront Park Pavilion
All things considered, Saturday was a great day to graduate from Shadle Park High School. In the context of the past 15 months, it was almost perfect. That included the weather, which served as a metaphor for the entire year. By the time families and loved ones took their seats at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park, the threat of rain had yielded to sunny skies and puffy clouds.www.spokesman.com