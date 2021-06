Each driver is scored out of ten with the rating being heavily weighted on their race day performance. Qualifying performance holds less weight when deciding the ratings. It wasn’t a perfect performance by Verstappen at the Circuit Paul Ricard as a snap of oversteer into the first corner on the opening lap handed Lewis Hamilton the lead of the race. The race ultimately came down to strategy with an impressive undercut on Lap 18 allowed Verstappen to reclaim the lead. A second stop on Lap 31 proved decisive as Mercedes couldn’t respond with Hamilton and was forced to stick to its one-stop. The Dutchman overtook Valtteri Bottas and then Hamilton on the penultimate lap with ease to clinch his third victory of the season.