New York City, NY

Another Setback for Severino. How Long Will This One Last?

Zachary Walston
Zachary Walston
 11 days ago

Arturo Pardavila III on Flickr

Luis Severino hasn't donned a New York Yankees uniform since the 2019 MLB playoffs. Due to a suspension, that year consisted of a paltry 12 regular-season innings pitched, meaning Severino has not been a top of the rotation arm in New York for three years. Yankee fans were counting on him to help solidify the rotation in a couple of weeks.

It looks like that timeline needs to be extended.

A new injury

Severino hasn't pitched in New York since 2019 due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, requiring the dreaded Tommy John surgery. His rehabilitation had been going smoothly. He had a rehab start for the Yankees High-A affiliate Hudson Valley on June 12th. Unfortunately, the start only lasted 1 2/3 innings.

Severino left his start with a groin strain - a tear in one of the inner thigh muscles. The extent of the injury is unknown - he is scheduled for an MRI on Sunday. Regardless of the severity of the strain, his rehab will be put on hold.

How does this injury affect Severino's rehab

A typical rehabilitation timeline following a Tommy John surgery is 12-18 months. Severino had surgery on February 27, putting him at roughly 13 and a half months. For in-season injuries, one or two rehab starts usually does the trick. In the case of severe injuries that delay the start of the season for a player, 5-7 rehab starts is commonplace.

Severino needs to build his arm strength and endurance. Most pitchers have the preseason to accomplish those goals. Severino needs to use minor league starts instead. This groin strain will require him to restart the rehab start process.

If the strain is mild - a grade I - he will likely take a few days off and focus on exercise only. He can quickly ramp up his throwing, moving from catch to throwing off of a mound. Provided one maintains activity and light resistance exercise, mild strains won't cause significant losses of muscle or power.

A grade II or III strain is a different story.

It is unlikely Severino suffered a grade III strain - a complete tear of the tendon - as walking would have been difficult. A grade II is probable, however. That would require a 4-6 week rehabilitation prior to resuming a throwing program. In some cases, such as with Carlos Carrasco of the New York Mets - grade II strains can last 3-4 months.

Once the MRI results come back, the training staff will have a better idea of how to progress with Severino's rehab plan. Yankees fans shouldn't expect their frontline started back before the All-Star break. It's not worth rushing him back. The Yankees will want him for a playoff and potential World Series push.

I am a physical therapist, researcher, and educator whose mission is to challenge health misinformation. You will find articles about health, fitness, medical care, psychology, and professional development on my site. As the husband of a real estate agent, you will also find real estate and housing tips.

