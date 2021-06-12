Taking vaccination is the only solution to win the war against Corona.
Our country was badly hit by the second wave of Corona. There was a shortage of hospital beds everywhere, people were roaming here and there for oxygen concentrators and there was a lack of medical facilities across the country. But now slowly the cases of corona are decreasing and vaccination campaigns are being run across the country. Gulshan Grover, known as the ‘Bad Man’, attended the vaccination campaign organized at Yari Road, Mumbai, which was organized by Shashi Ranjan along with MLA Dr Lavekar. Here Gulshan was very happy to see the whole event and he talked to the news helpline while talking about this vaccination campaign, he said,asumetech.com