Taking vaccination is the only solution to win the war against Corona.

In an email addressed to 140,000 Oracle employees, the CTO and president of the American software giant reveals his involvement in fighting the virus. On the occasion of an internal message sent Tuesday March 31 to 140,000 Oracle employees, Larry Ellison, CTO and co-founder of the American software giant, and Safra Catz, CEO of the publisher, detail the strategy put in place for support scientists in the fight against Covid-19. Oracle’s engineering teams have deployed the group’s cloud-based applications to document coronavirus cases and associated treatments. Objective: to pool medical knowledge to enable physicians to target their prescriptions, dosages and dosages more effectively. “The first cloud systems we implemented manage clinical trials,” say Larry Ellison and Safra Catz. “To date, Oracle Cloud is used for clinical trials to test the efficacy and safety of seven different drugs and vaccines against Covid-19. These seven trials cover 17 countries and 250 institutional sites.” This email was forwarded to the JDN by a source inside the Redwood Shores group.