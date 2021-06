Schell Games announced I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar will launch this summer on Steam VR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR. I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is a 1960’s era spy-fi puzzle game where players will take on six new missions across the globe to stop Zoraxis from world domination. Given that this is a sequel, players will need to push their puzzle-solving skills to get through each challenge. Each mission features new puzzles, villains, locations, and a storyline to tie it all together. The first mission has been revealed to protect the prime minister.