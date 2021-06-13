Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vallecito, CA

Who's brave enough to visit the terrifying Moaning Cavern in Vallecito, CA?

Posted by 
Evie M.
Evie M.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkyFb_0aSht2Wo00
Creative Commons/www78

Spooky travel fans, if you've never been to the Moaning Cavern in Vallecito, you're missing out on quite the adventure. My first time going was when I was about then for a school field trip, and let me tell you, even without all the ghostly history, it's a very fun and popular tourist attraction suitable for the whole family.

Moaning Cavern, one of the deepest caves in California, is a well known "must-do" attraction in Vallecito, California. The cavern itself can be found at 5350 Moaning Cave Rd, Vallecito, CA 95251 if you're interested in a visit.

Moaning Cavern is a full-day event if you're planning a trip. Though there is not much to do in Vallecito, there are so many activities to keep you busy here at the caverns I suggest visiting the official website to check out all there is to offer. When I went as a kid, we were running all around trying to do it all, so a plan would be a good idea.

The Moaning Caverns offer zip-lining, gem-digging, cave tours, gift shops, and more. The incredible history is worth a visit alone. Back in the 1840s, gold miners discovered the moaning caverns, though many excavations and a lot of evidence like arrow heads, bones, and artifacts suggests the very first humans on the continent might've called somewhere close to the caverns home. One necklace that can be seen at the visitors center is guessed to be over 8,000 years old.

As for the name, when miners explored the caverns using candles and whale oil lanterns, they noticed the moaning sounds bouncing around the cave. Though the cause of the sounds are not supernatural (the wailing is caused by the wind), Moaning Cavern has some ghost stories that aren't often talked about, in case you wanted to visit for a little more than some family fun. Some people have claimed to see the ghosts of animals in the caves---mainly a large sabre-toothed tiger with a chip in one fang. Legend says the animal lived nearby and fell off a cliff. There have also been sightings of prehistoric people, who's remains have been found at the bottom of the cave.

Crazy.

Back when I was a kid I was much more concerned with what field trip group my crush was in, but as an adult, I can't wait to go back. Fortunately, with California planning to open up the whole state soon, we can. If you want to head to Vallecito, sooner, though, you can, too.

https://caverntours.com/moaning-cavern-adventure-park-and-california-zip-lines/

https://moaningcaverns.com/learning-center/cave-history/#:~:text=J.B.%20Trask%20wrote%20the%20first%20account%20of%20Moaning,several%20human%20skeletons%20in%20the%20second%20lower%20room.

https://mysteriousheartland.com/top-10-most-haunted-places-in-california/

"Moaning Cavern" by www78 is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Evie M.

Evie M.

Virginia Beach, VA
3K+
Followers
134
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

"Reader beware, you're in for a scare!--R.L. Stine"

 https://www.instagram.com/eviemwrites/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vallecito, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caverns#Creative Commons#Moaningcave#Www78
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Who's excited for the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios?

It's not even past June yet and of course, I'm already thinking about Halloween and all the events that sadly had to be canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. If you are a fan of the blockbuster event held each year in the fall until the end of the Halloween season, you might have been one of the many fans that were crushed to read the official announcement from Universal Studios Hollywood released by NBC4 News on July 24, 2020, about the closure of the event in the wake of the pandemic.
Mariposa, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Are you brave enough to stay at the extra creep Yosemite View Lodge?

If you've never visted Yosemite, I envy you. The first time you go is an amazing experience. Growing up in Atwater, CA a few hours drive away from one of the most stunning national parks in the country, my punch card is full. However, even with all my experience, I didn't realize Yosemite's View Lodge is considered one of the most haunted places in the state.
Merced, CAPosted by
Evie M.

Would you swim in the fabled haunted waters of Lake Yosemite?

Merced, CA, was a pleasant town to grow up in back in the '90s. We had decent schools, lots of after-school activities, and fun places to explore during the summer months, like Lake Yosemite. If you've never been there, it's not much. Lake Yosemite is a reservoir built back in 1888 to help with irrigation. The Merced Irrigation District owns the lake and is the supplier of water to the farms of Merced County. The lake is also a recreation area and is managed by the Merced County Parks and Recreation Department.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Evie M.

Would you stay overnight with Elvis Presley's ghost at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas?

I love Las Vegas. I've lived in California the majority of my life. and have family all over Nevada, including not far from the strip, so I've spent a lot of time roaming all the different casinos and soaking up all the history I can. Whether you've only visited Vegas or you call it home, pretty much everyone knows about the famous Westgate Resort---a stunning hotel and timeshare resort located in Winchester, Nevada, about a block from the northern end of the Las Vegas strip.And if you do not, I highly recommend stopping by once you start planning a vacation for several reasons.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Evie M.

Beachgoers are warned to watch out for deadly riptide this Memorial Day weekend

It's almost Memorial Day weekend and that means locals and visitors to Virginia Beach are already flocking to the beach. However, a recent storm over the Atlantic has lifeguards and Virginia Beach officials on edge. A high-risk warning for rip currents has been issued all over the Virginia and North Carolinia coasts. And already there are many incidents sprouting up at various beaches in Hampton Roads.