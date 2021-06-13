Who's brave enough to visit the terrifying Moaning Cavern in Vallecito, CA?

Creative Commons/www78

Spooky travel fans, if you've never been to the Moaning Cavern in Vallecito, you're missing out on quite the adventure. My first time going was when I was about then for a school field trip, and let me tell you, even without all the ghostly history, it's a very fun and popular tourist attraction suitable for the whole family.

Moaning Cavern, one of the deepest caves in California, is a well known "must-do" attraction in Vallecito, California. The cavern itself can be found at 5350 Moaning Cave Rd, Vallecito, CA 95251 if you're interested in a visit.

Moaning Cavern is a full-day event if you're planning a trip. Though there is not much to do in Vallecito, there are so many activities to keep you busy here at the caverns I suggest visiting the official website to check out all there is to offer. When I went as a kid, we were running all around trying to do it all, so a plan would be a good idea.

The Moaning Caverns offer zip-lining, gem-digging, cave tours, gift shops, and more. The incredible history is worth a visit alone. Back in the 1840s, gold miners discovered the moaning caverns, though many excavations and a lot of evidence like arrow heads, bones, and artifacts suggests the very first humans on the continent might've called somewhere close to the caverns home. One necklace that can be seen at the visitors center is guessed to be over 8,000 years old.

As for the name, when miners explored the caverns using candles and whale oil lanterns, they noticed the moaning sounds bouncing around the cave. Though the cause of the sounds are not supernatural (the wailing is caused by the wind), Moaning Cavern has some ghost stories that aren't often talked about, in case you wanted to visit for a little more than some family fun. Some people have claimed to see the ghosts of animals in the caves---mainly a large sabre-toothed tiger with a chip in one fang. Legend says the animal lived nearby and fell off a cliff. There have also been sightings of prehistoric people, who's remains have been found at the bottom of the cave.

Crazy.

Back when I was a kid I was much more concerned with what field trip group my crush was in, but as an adult, I can't wait to go back. Fortunately, with California planning to open up the whole state soon, we can. If you want to head to Vallecito, sooner, though, you can, too.

"Moaning Cavern" by www78 is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0