Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat

By Hailey Welch
Kool AM
Kool AM
 11 days ago
Rebel Wilson lost more than 60 pounds during her "Year of Health" by following a diet called the Mayr Method, which is based on healthy vegetables, high-protein foods, and being mindful about eating, avoiding added sugars and stress-eating that leads to reaching for junk food. Here is exactly how to follow the method, which is a nearly 100-year-old approach to healthy weight loss that combines smaller portions, plant-based foods and walking for gentle but consistent calorie-burning every day.

Person
Rebel Wilson
