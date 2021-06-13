Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat
Rebel Wilson lost more than 60 pounds during her "Year of Health" by following a diet called the Mayr Method, which is based on healthy vegetables, high-protein foods, and being mindful about eating, avoiding added sugars and stress-eating that leads to reaching for junk food. Here is exactly how to follow the method, which is a nearly 100-year-old approach to healthy weight loss that combines smaller portions, plant-based foods and walking for gentle but consistent calorie-burning every day.koolam.com