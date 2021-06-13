Want to Try Rebel Wilson’s Diet? Here’s the Secret, and Exactly What to Eat

When Rebel Wilson recently showed off her newly slimmed-down figure on a jet headed to Palm Beach, Florida, her fans couldn’t refrain from asking about the diet she had followed to lose more than 60 pounds. Rebel revealed in an IG live last December that her success was due to mastering a healthy mindset and practicing self-love. When she got her mind right, the rest followed, she explained. Among other tips, she started a unique way of journaling and also learned to nourish her body with mostly plant-based meals and high-protein foods and exercise by hiking and walking in nature, which further allowed her to let go of stress.