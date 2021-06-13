Cancel
San Diego County, CA

4 Men in Lincoln Continental Shoot at Pickup on Route 54, Then Crash and Flee on Foot

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 11 days ago
An officer examines the crashed Lincoln Continental. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Officers were searching Saturday for four men who crashed their Lincoln Continental and fled on foot after shooting at another vehicle on Route 54 in Paradise Hills.

The shooting occurred at 2:22 p.m. Saturday on westbound Route 54 at Reo Drive, according to a CHP incident log.

A man driving a black Chevrolet Colorado told California Highway Patrol officers someone in a white Lincoln Continental shot at his vehicle, then crashed under the Reo Drive overpass.

The four occupants of the Lincoln Continental fled the scene, a witness said.

Officers located a firearm in the crashed vehicle and said it appeared ay least one shot was fired.

The driver of the Colorado later found a bullet hole in the rear of his vehicle, the CHP said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, along with CHP officers, were searching nearby residences for the four suspects.

All lanes were shut down on westbound Route 54 because of the shooting investigation, according to CalTrans.

