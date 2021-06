PHOENIX -- Joe Maddon wants the Angels to be a winning team. But first, they had to get back to being .500. The Halos continued their recent surge with an 8-7 come-from-behind win over the D-backs on Saturday afternoon at Chase Field. It was their fifth straight win and their 13th victory in the last 18 games. That stretch began when they were a season-low eight games below .500 at 19-27.