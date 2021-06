An American father and son duo pleaded guilty on Monday to aiding former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan, while he faced charges of financial misconduct. Japanese authorities indicted Michael Taylor, a US Army Special Forces veteran, and his son Peter Taylor on charges of harboring or enabling the escape of a criminal. They allege that the Taylors had key roles in planning and executing an elaborate escape in which they helped Ghosn break house arrest, travel from Tokyo to Osaka via bullet train, and finally board a private plane hidden in an audio speaker box. The plane first flew to Turkey and then to Ghosn’s childhood home in Beirut, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.