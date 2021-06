Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres. Pederson took former Chicago starter Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning, one of two long balls for the Cubs on the day. Pederson now has seven home runs this season to go with a .238 batting average and .726 OPS. As has been the case throughout his career, the outfielder doesn't help much with the average and can be a streaky performer, though he supplies decent pop when he's locked in.