Safaree‘s down to let Erica Mena have exclusive use of the home they share but he does NOT want her to have primary custody of their children. The “Love & Hip Hop” star just threw down the gauntlet in his response to Erica’s custody request in their divorce. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Safaree says he wants joint legal custody, meaning he wants a say in parenting decisions for their infant daughter, Safire, and their second baby due next month.