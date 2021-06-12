Cancel
Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 11 days ago

A day after helping his team make offensive history, Joey Votto made some of his own Saturday as the host Cincinnati Reds used timely hitting and defense for a 10-3 victory that continued the road misery of the Colorado Rockies. Votto's two-run single in the third wiped out a 3-2...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
