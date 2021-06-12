Rays extend Orioles' road losing streak to club-record 14 games

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 15 consecutive road games, and look to avoid a 16th straight loss away from home in their series opener at the Cleveland Indians. The Indians are -160 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Baltimore's 14-game road losing streak is their franchises's longest since 1954. The Indians send Jean Carlos Mejia (1-1, 4.15 ERA) to the mound for his third career start. His last start did not go too well, as he was tagged for four runs in 0.2 innings against the Cardinals. Baltimore is expected to counter with Dean Kremer, who is 0-5 with a 6.87 ERA The Indians have won eight of their last ten home games against the Orioles, and the under has cashed in nine of those games.