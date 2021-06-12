Cancel
MLB

Rays extend Orioles' road losing streak to club-record 14 games

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 11 days ago

Brandon Lowe had two hits and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays continued their recent dominance over the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-4 win on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rich Hill allowed four runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings for the Rays, who have...

