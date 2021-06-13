Brewers stay hot, rally for 7-4 victory over Pirates

Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run home run, and Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati 7-2 on Thursday, robbing the Reds of two of the three. The series added an RBI double for the eighth time as the tiebreaker’s two-run single was grouped with three runs and six times, and the Brewers won the eleventh in 13 games. Vogelbach has been home seven times, six times this season, and in a few days for the second time. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run and two hits, hitting six to four innings, but was pulled by a 37-minute rain delay. Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run in two innings, and Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in five 2/3 innings and hit seven. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth inning. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames’ double scoring and Peterson’s single, and Joey Votto scored 1-1 with a 400-foot home run, leading his first home run since being activated on Tuesday. I tied it. After being missing for a month due to a broken thumb. Jesse Winker had a RBI single in the fifth inning. Nick Castellanos recorded two hits and raised his batting average to .357, leading the major leagues. Luis Urías moved from second to third base in the match on Thursday, and Peterson was installed on second base. RHP Patrick Weiger was recalled from Triple A Nashville and won the show’s roster. Reds: Manager David Bell said INF Mike Moustakas is running on painful heels, but his return is not scheduled. 4-2) will start the first game of the weekend against Pirates in the last place in Pittsburgh on Friday night. RHP Chase De Jong (0-0) will be competing in the Pirates. Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (5-2) is on the mound on Friday for Reds to start a weekend series with LHP Kyle Freeland and visit Colorado. Mare is 3-0 and ERA is 1.04 in the last three starts.