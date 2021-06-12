What’s the best my Wife and Kids episode?

I’m so inspired by great singer-songwriters. You know, the ones that make you feel like you know them after listening to a few of their songs? One of my go to favs is Steve Moakler. I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent listening to him on my patio on summer nights since 2014. That was the year I got a song from Dierks Bentley called Riser. Riser was so well written I had to know who wrote it. Then I took a deep dive into Steve Moakler’s Youtube. I love them all, but “Wheels” is probably the one I’d call my favorite. It’s similar to a paper I wrote in a creative writing course in college (I got a B+) Steve did a much better job of it. Check him out. ~Annie.