What’s the best my Wife and Kids episode?

Star Trek: The Next Generation could serve as an intro point to the franchise for younger fans. While Star Trek has always broached adult topics, for the most part, it was never adult-themed. Until Bad Robot got their little grubs on it. Things like swearing, sex, and drug use weren’t all that common in the older series, and served as family-friendly entertainment, even if the topics weren’t exactly child-inclusive. Sure, the complexities of conflict resolution aren’t horrifying to watch, but they’re not exactly easy to understand. That’s why Star Trek has largely been a series that didn’t target the child-aged audience until more recently.