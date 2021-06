You ever had to sleep on a leaky air mattress? It’s the worst. You lie down on the thing, and you hear the hissing sound right away. So you scramble all around looking for the leak — they’re never easy to see — and then you find the hole and try putting duct tape all over it. It never works. The air starts digging little tunnels in that tape, like a groundhog, while you sleep. You wake up in the middle of the night on bare floor. Bike-patching kits work a little better than duct tape, but even there, you’re just waking up on the floor a couple of hours later than you otherwise might. You’re just not getting good sleep until your whole air-mattress situation changes. Lil Durk knows.