Relationship Advice

Rich Guy's Proposal Gets Rejected By A Girl, He Resorts To Throwing A Tantrum

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRich Guy's Proposal Gets Rejected By A Girl, He Resorts To Throwing A Tantrum. Probably didn’t want to be with a spoiled prick who isn’t used to being told no. Nah it's not that. It's because he got a little d*ck and she never liked him or wanted him from the beginning. She just used him to finesse him outta his money. She been cheating on him and fu*king all kinds of dudes every since she been with dude. He a lame and don't no woman wanna be married or tied down to no lame no matter how much money he got. This just proves that even if you rich if you're lame and got a little mini d*ck women still don't want you. They'll rather be broke and poor than fu*king a little mini d*ck lame.

Entertainment
Relationship Advice
Society
Relationships
Tennisjaynestars.com

Tony Hung’s Girlfriend Laughs Over How He Proposed

Known for his flirtatious image, TVB actor Tony Hung (洪永城) changed his ways since dating model/ fitness entrepreneur, Inez Leong (梁諾妍). Moving in together last year, the couple has been testing their marital compatibility. Today, Tony and Inez announced their engagement and excitedly shared they will be tying the knot soon!
Relationship Advice96krock.com

Why does a 23 year old guy say he’s dating a 60 year old?

A couple with a 37 year age difference have defended their relationship after receiving an onslaught of abuse on social media. The pair make TikTok dance videos together. They met when the woman would come up to a Dairy Queen her son managed and she hit it off with one of the employees. They started as friends and then if blossomed into a romance. To them age doesn’t matter, they love each other.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Revival Trailer Gives a Glimpse Into the Scandalous Lives of Manhattan’s ‘Super Rich Kids’

“Gossip Girl” is back — and is giving viewers a deeper look into Manhattan’s new elite via the revival series’ official trailer. Soundtracked by an impressive and all-too-perfect sync of Frank Ocean’s “Super Rich Kids,” the footage proves that the new “Gossip Girl” cast still has plenty of drama to go around. The trailer features a classic tale: a new girl moves to town and the popular group takes her in, only to realize that she may be less innocent than she seems.
Religiondanielmrose.com

A Priest, A Rich Guy, and a Widow Walk Into Church

Then he put a question to them: "How is it that they say that the Messiah is David's son? In the Book of Psalms, David clearly says,. until I put your enemies under your feet." "David here designates the Messiah as 'my Master'—so how can the Messiah also be his...
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
West Virginia Statecountry1037fm.com

Man Leaves T-Bell Job With A Cannonball In The Sink

This is one of the funniest things I’ve seen recently. Have you ever quit your job in a unique way? Did you go out in a “blaze of glory?” Steven Pauley, of West Virginia, recently quit his job at a local Taco Bell by filming himself cannonballing into a sink in his uniform. Now wait, this was not the reason he lost his job. Rather, he explains, “A lot of people are giving me a bad rap for the video. But I like to have fun on my shifts. I’d put in my two weeks’ notice though and worked the remaining two weeks. On the last shift, we got everything done and cleaned the store as normal. We finished at 4am, and then we filled up the sink. That water is normally pretty hot, so we had to throw some ice in there. I’m not trying to jump in a burning bath and put my life on the line. I hadn’t started the shift thinking I was going to jump in the sink that night, I just thought “Why not have some fun at the end?” We cleaned up afterwards anyway.”
Kidsmumsnet.com

Accidentally giving baby not boiled water

Today I was in such a rush around the house while looking after my nephew and while my son who is 5months of was screaming I forgot to boil the water in the kettle and accidentally gave him a bottle it was warm water inside so I thought the water was boiled until I started to give him I'm so worried now what do you guys think I should do ?
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Scott Disick Parties Until 8:30 AM With 20-Year-Old Girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin Hours After Ex Kourtney Kardashian Admitted His Substance Abuse Was a 'Deal-Breaker'

Forget Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott Disick is trying to keep up with his 20-year-old girlfriend. The 38-year-old was caught partying into the wee hours of the morning during Amelia Gray Hamlin's birthday trip in Miami. The KUWTK star looked exhausted when photographers spotted him arriving back at a...
Celebritieswfav951.com

Twitter Responds To Khloe Kardashian’s Plastic Surgery Reveal

After being accused multiple times on social media for having a complete “face transplant,” Khloé Kardashian is admitting she’s had some work done. She said: “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant. But I’ve had one nose job—Dr. Raj Kinodia—and everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?'”
Food & Drinkswdjx.com

Life Hack: Grill Burgers With Ice Cubes?

So apparently this little trick has been out there for a few years now thanks to Top Chef judge Graham Elliot, but a reporter for KTLA just discovered it and says it works!. This experiment tried different flavored cubes to see how that affected the flavor…. Either way, this seems...
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
