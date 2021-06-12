Rich Guy's Proposal Gets Rejected By A Girl, He Resorts To Throwing A Tantrum

This is one of the funniest things I’ve seen recently. Have you ever quit your job in a unique way? Did you go out in a “blaze of glory?” Steven Pauley, of West Virginia, recently quit his job at a local Taco Bell by filming himself cannonballing into a sink in his uniform. Now wait, this was not the reason he lost his job. Rather, he explains, “A lot of people are giving me a bad rap for the video. But I like to have fun on my shifts. I’d put in my two weeks’ notice though and worked the remaining two weeks. On the last shift, we got everything done and cleaned the store as normal. We finished at 4am, and then we filled up the sink. That water is normally pretty hot, so we had to throw some ice in there. I’m not trying to jump in a burning bath and put my life on the line. I hadn’t started the shift thinking I was going to jump in the sink that night, I just thought “Why not have some fun at the end?” We cleaned up afterwards anyway.”