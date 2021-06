Kevin Magnussen knew when he saw his father Jan competing in Indy cars back in the late 1990s that he had to do the same when he was older. “I can remember back then that I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to do that one day,’” Kevin said. “So it’s nothing new and I’ve never hidden the fact that I have a massive interest in IndyCar, but I’ve also never hidden the fact that I just am a passionate racing driver that loves driving cars and competing.”