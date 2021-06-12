All-Commonwealth District soccer teams

HighSchoolOT has released its all-state girls soccer team, which features the best players across all state associations. There is a first, second, and third team, each with at least one goalie, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards. There are two additional spots on each team, allowing more players of one of these positions to make team (ex: two goalies, or four defenders, etc.). There are also 24 honorable mention spots that have no position requirements.