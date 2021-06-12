All-Commonwealth District soccer teams
Player of the year: Godfrey Abel (Massaponax). Coach of the year: Randall Pierce (Massaponax). Gabe Eckinrode (Mass), Jack Lausten (Colonial Forge), Owen Lenzmeier (Brooke Point), Christian Frey (Mountain View), Matt D’Lugos (MV), Michael Lenhard (BP), Samuel Fritton-Amorose (CF), Sam Wiler (MV), Trevor Bottomley (Ma), Rusty Croce (MV), Godfrey Abel (Ma), Ian Edwards (North Stafford), Jake Cover (CF), Michael Afful (MV), Lincoln Graham (Mass), Joash Ecobar (BP).fredericksburg.com