All-Commonwealth District soccer teams

Free Lance-Star
 11 days ago

Player of the year: Godfrey Abel (Massaponax). Coach of the year: Randall Pierce (Massaponax). Gabe Eckinrode (Mass), Jack Lausten (Colonial Forge), Owen Lenzmeier (Brooke Point), Christian Frey (Mountain View), Matt D’Lugos (MV), Michael Lenhard (BP), Samuel Fritton-Amorose (CF), Sam Wiler (MV), Trevor Bottomley (Ma), Rusty Croce (MV), Godfrey Abel (Ma), Ian Edwards (North Stafford), Jake Cover (CF), Michael Afful (MV), Lincoln Graham (Mass), Joash Ecobar (BP).

