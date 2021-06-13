5 Songs You Should Hear Right Now

My weekly list of the 5 songs that have been rocking me all weekend long. Turn them up and rock along with me. LOUD. Anchor Thieves dropped not one but TWO brand new singles on Friday and both were all things Anchor Thieves in the best possible way. They’re one of those bands who have always played by their own rules and have always seemed to not care about the outside factors that can usually destroy bands, which honestly is probably why they’ve been together for over a decade. “The Weekend” takes my top spot for new songs this week and one listen through and you’ll understand why. Witch crunchy guitars, bends, heavy drums, a solid bass line, and those signature vocals, it’s already one of my favorite songs of 2021. Over the past 11 years, Anchor Thieves have truly created their own musical universe and we’re just lucky enough to catch a glimpse inside it from time to time.