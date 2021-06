Washington has picked up their sixth commit for the class of 2022, and their third offensive lineman in the class in Graham-Kapowsin’s Vega Ioane. The 6’4, 280 pound offensive lineman is also the third in-state athlete to announce he’ll be staying home to join the Huskies. The three-star guard was holding 12 offers, and Washington beat out a few conference rivals to secure his commitment, including USC and Arizona State, who were also vying for his services.