A frightening medical emergency for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen led to the suspension of the Denmark-Finland match at Euro 2020 Saturday. Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in the 42nd minute without contact, and players quickly rushed around him and called for medical staffers. Those staffers came running on and started treating Eriksen, giving him CPR. But the broadcast kept showing close-up shots of what was going on, taking some criticism in the process from viewers who found that disturbing and said they should have thrown to studio.