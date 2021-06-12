Barcelona defender Lenglet: Griezmann important for us

Pep Guardiola believes Xavi is “ready” to become Barcelona’s next manager and has backed his former midfielder to replace Ronald Koeman. The Manchester City boss coached Xavi as Barcelona won three La Liga titles and two Champions League medals between 2008 and 2012, and the former Spain international is favourite to take over at the Nou Camp following Koeman’s dismissal. Sergi Barjuan has been placed in interim charge while the club looks to find a permanent successor. Guardiola, who like Xavi was a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, was an inexperienced appointment when he took charge of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO