The upcoming special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite will play host to a battle between the Present and the Future for one of the most, if not, the most prestigious world championships in the business today. Jungle Boy is probably one of the most popular stars AEW has currently. His good looks, connection with the fans, and ability to deliver in the ring are what endeared him to the AEW fanbase since its inception. And there’s not a doubt in anyone’s mind that in due time, the keys to the castle will ultimately be handed to him one day.