2021 was another disappointing year for the New York Yankees. After several years of not surviving the postseason, this past year, they didn’t make it past the wild card and lost to the rival Boston Red Sox in the winner-take-all game. It has now stretched to over a decade since the Yankees have even been in a World Series contest for the Yankees and their fans. Many marginal fans are ready to discard the Yankees as their team as their frustration boils over. Is it time for the Yankees to finally do something to reverse that trend?

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO