Events and Announcements: 12 June 2021

Careers Panel for Aspiring International Lawyers: The Co-Editors of the Irish Yearbook of International Law are delighted to host a Zoom careers seminar on international law careers on 23 June 2021, 14:00, Dublin time. The event is aimed at law students in Ireland but will also cover topics of interest to an international audience including LLMs and internships. Our panellists have worked both in Ireland and abroad in a wide range of international law settings such as in academia, government, NGOs, international organisations, and the Bar; and with expertise including Refugee Law, Human Rights Law, International Criminal Law, and general Public International Law. They will share their experiences of building a career in International Law and will also answer questions from aspiring international lawyers. For more information and to register, please see here.