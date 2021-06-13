Cancel
Events and Announcements: 12 June 2021

opiniojuris.org
 11 days ago

Careers Panel for Aspiring International Lawyers: The Co-Editors of the Irish Yearbook of International Law are delighted to host a Zoom careers seminar on international law careers on 23 June 2021, 14:00, Dublin time. The event is aimed at law students in Ireland but will also cover topics of interest to an international audience including LLMs and internships. Our panellists have worked both in Ireland and abroad in a wide range of international law settings such as in academia, government, NGOs, international organisations, and the Bar; and with expertise including Refugee Law, Human Rights Law, International Criminal Law, and general Public International Law. They will share their experiences of building a career in International Law and will also answer questions from aspiring international lawyers. For more information and to register, please see here.

opiniojuris.org
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Economybusiness-humanrights.org

MEPs urge EU Commission to present ambitious proposal on corporate due diligence & accountability

Dear President von der Leyen, dear Vice-Presidents, dear Commissioners,. We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament wish to reiterate some specific, clear key demands of the European Parliament in its legislative own-initiative resolution on the 10 March 2021 giving recommendations to the Commission on corporate due diligence and corporate accountability (2020/2129(INL) with a view to the Commission’s upcoming legislative proposal on Sustainable Corporate Governance. We insist on those essential elements for a European corporate due diligence legislation in light of the lobbying campaign currently happening against the text, as revealed by internal documents obtained by non-governmental organisations through “freedom of information” requests.
EnvironmentEnvironment News Service

90+ NGOs Urge EU Parliament to Rethink ‘Green’ Finance List

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 21, 2021 (ENS) – More than 90 environmental and consumer groups have appealed to the European Parliament to postpone their judgement on sustainable finance rules that would allow logging and the burning of trees to be counted as green investments. In an open letter, organizations including BirdLife...
Women's Healthnationalrighttolifenews.org

EU bishops: Abortion is not a “human right”

On the eve of a controversial vote, the Commission of Bishops of the European Union release a statement on the “Matić Report” describing it as “one-sided” on abortion. The European Parliament is expected to vote a controversial report referring to abortion an “essential health service” and a “human right” on...
Congress & Courtskaftanpost.com

Twitter: 5 NGOs, 4 journalists drag FG to ECOWAS court over ban.

The Federal Government has been sued by five min governmental organisations and four journalists over the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. This was contained in a statement issued by the Communications Officer, Media Rights Agenda, Idowu Adewale, on Monday and obtained by KAFTAN Post, which stated that the five non-governmental organisations filed the suit against the Federal Government at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja asking it to declare the indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria a violation of their human rights under international law.
Europethenewdawnliberia.com

CPJ, rights groups call on the EU to uphold Burundi human rights commitments, including press freedom

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other human rights groups on Monday, June 21, 2021, called on European Union High Representative Josep Borrell and EU foreign ministers in a letter to uphold benchmarks set in 2016 when the EU suspended direct financial support to the Burundian government over its failure to protect human rights, democratic principles, and the rule of law in the wake of the country’s 2015 political crisis.
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Turkish Constitutional Court agrees to rule on ban of pro-Kurdish HDP

Judges at Turkey’s Constitutional Court unanimously accepted on Monday a case regarding the possible ban of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), state news agency Anadolu reported. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses the HDP of being an extension of the the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is classified as...
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Spain violated free speech rights of ETA politician, court rules

Spain violated the free speech rights of a Basque independence politician, a European court has ruled. Tasio Erkizia Almandoz had complained to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) after he was convicted of paying tribute to a former member of the separatist organisation, ETA. Almandoz — a former Basque...
U.S. PoliticsDepartment of Homeland Security

Joint EU-US statement following the EU-US Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting

On 22 June 2021, the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union hosted the EU-U.S. Ministerial Meeting on Justice and Home Affairs in Lisbon. The United States was represented by the Secretary for Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, and by Deputy Assistant Attorney General and DOJ Counselor for International Affairs Bruce Swartz. The European Union, hosting the meeting, was represented by the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, the Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, the Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, as well as the Portuguese Ministers for Justice Francisca Van Dunem and for Home Affairs Eduardo Cabrita, on behalf of the current Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The incoming Presidency of the Council was represented by the Slovenian Minister of the Interior Aleš Hojs.
Women's Healthworldcatholicnews.com

On eve of EU vote on abortion, bishops decry 3 errors in resolution

The European Parliament is expected to vote a controversial report referring to abortion an “essential health service” and a “human right” on Wednesday this week. Presented by the Croatian MEP Predrag Fred Matić and titled: “The situation of sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU, in the framework of women’s health,” the report has spurred critical reactions from the European bishops.
Public Healthworldcapitaltimes.com

Corruption perception in the EU increases during the pandemic

- Advertisement - The image of impartiality of Spanish courts has been shaken due to the scandal surrounding the High Court of Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain). In October 2016, the local press published a filtered audio recording of private deliberations between four magistrates of the High Court (Audiencia Provincial), including Judges Carlos Vielba, Salvador Alba and the Chairman of the High Court, Emilio Moya. The judges discussed their fear of Russian children attending the same school as that of magistrates’ own kids. One of the magistrates affirmed that “all Russians are criminals, in particular the young ones and with money”.
Africaborkena.com

Global Ethiopian Scholars Initiative (GESI) letter to Pekka Haavisto

We, the Board members of the Global Ethiopian Scholars Initiative (GESI), are writing to express our deepest outrage and to firmly demand an evidence-supported explanation for your recent statement in reference to the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. GESI is a non-profit organization registered in the US state...
Africaifex.org

MFWA disappointed by ruling on RTI case

Outcome of Accra High Court ruling on MFWA's Access to Information case against the National Communications Authority proves to be a setback to the notion of enforcing the right to information held by public bodies. This statement was originally published on mfwa.org. The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has...