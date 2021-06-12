Cancel
College Sports

'Nothing beats the way it feels to be out on the diamond' Second runner-up Dispatch Scholar Athlete Shelby Flynn, Heath

Columbus Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports played: Basketball (4 years), softball (4), volleyball (4), track (1) Academic highlights: National Honor Society member; scored 28 on ACT. Athletic highlights: First-team all-district in basketball; second-team all-league in volleyball and softball. College choice: Ohio Dominican (anticipated major: integrated mathematics education) Photo location: I chose the high school field...

