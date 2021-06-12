'Nothing beats the way it feels to be out on the diamond' Second runner-up Dispatch Scholar Athlete Shelby Flynn, Heath

Member of varsity softball team and varsity volleyball team for four years. Served as captain of the volleyball team. Earned honorable mention selection to the Lackawanna League Coaches All-Star team as a senior. Member of the Key Club where she served as treasurer, member of the Prom Steering Committee where she was co-chairperson. Member of the Yearbokk Staff, the National Honor Society and the band. She was the president of the DES 4-H Club, was treasurer of the Susquehanna County Junior Holstein Club, the treasurer of the Harford Agricultural Society Youth Board, and was a member of the Springville/Dimock United Methodist Church Youth Group. She plans to attend Misericordia University to study occupational therapy.