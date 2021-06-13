Cancel
The Farrellys Are Working On a ‘Kingpin 2’

By Matt Singer
I can see the title now: Kingpin I I, where the two Is are bowling pins and it looks like a 7-10 split. Seemingly out of nowhere, work has apparently begun on a sequel to Kingpin, the 1996 comedy that helped launch the Farrelly brothers’ careers as two of Hollywood’s biggest comedy directors of the ’90s. The film starred Woody Harrelson as a disgraced champion bowler who lost his hand and his career many years earlier; it became the first film Peter and Bobby directed together. While it didn’t break box office records — it only grossed about $32 million against a $25 million budget — it got surprisingly strong reviews, and helped solidify their budding careers after the success of Dumb and Dumber (which they co-wrote but only Peter directed). There’s Something About Mary came next, and the Farrellys were officially made.

