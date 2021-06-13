Cancel
‘Underdog’ Stanford Bashes Texas Tech Again To Secure Omaha Trip

By Aaron Fitt
d1baseball.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a motivational tactic or a bit of celebratory bluster, “Nobody believed in us” is a trope as old as time. But every once in a while, it actually rings true. The 2021 Stanford baseball team is one of those rare cases. The Cardinal took their lumps in an ugly way in the shortened 2020 campaign, going 5-11 before the season was canceled. And then Stanford’s fall ball was canceled as Northern California endured a rigid lockdown during the pandemic. The Cardinal didn’t even get together as a team for the first time until February. So naturally, expectations were low[…]

