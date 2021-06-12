Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rangers History Today: Texas Hosts First Interleague Game

By Matthew Postins
Posted by 
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 11 days ago

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hosted the first regular season Interleague game in Major League Baseball history against the San Francisco Giants.

On June 12, 1997, the Rangers were given the honor of sparking Major League Baseball’s latest experiment — yearly games between teams from both leagues. MLB paired the different divisions together, so the Rangers would face teams from the National League West. It was the first time the American League and National League had played games against each other in the regular season in the then-126 year history of MLB.

The Giants came to town first, along with a lot of pomp and circumstance.

The biggest pre-game ceremony came with the ceremonial first pitch, as each franchise brought out their biggest legend to do the honors. For the Rangers, of course, it was Nolan Ryan, who had just retired four years earlier. For the Giants, it was former center fielder Willie Mays, who retired after the 1973 season.

Giants center fielder Darryl Hamilton, who played with the Rangers in 1996, had the honor of being the first player to record a hit in Interleague play, and the Giants won the game, 4-3. Stan Javier had the big game for the Giants, going 3-for-4 with a home run.

Rusty Greer had a three-hit game for the Rangers, while Billy Ripken had two hits and drove in two runs. But the Giants had a three-run binge in the seventh inning to overcome a two-run Rangers lead.

Giants starter Mark Gardner pitched eight innings for the win, while Rod Beck pitched the ninth for his 20th save. Darren Oliver started for the Rangers and took the loss, dropping to 3-8 for the season.

Inside The Rangers:

  • Rangers Searching To Simplify Things After 12-1 Drubbing In L.A.
  • How And When Do Managers Police Pitchers For Their 'Sticky Stuff'?

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
84
Followers
340
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Billy Ripken
Person
Rod Beck
Person
Nolan Ryan
Person
Rusty Greer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Major League Baseball#The American League#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
Related
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Look Back at Kevin Reimer

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Kevin Reimer drove in Juan González in the 11th inning to help the Rangers to their second extra-inning walk-off victory in three games. The date was May 27, 1990, and the Rangers were hosting the Chicago White Sox. Two games earlier, the Rangers...
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Wrong Side of History, Right Side of Score

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers started by setting an ignominious Major League record but wrapped up the night by beating the Chicago White Sox. On May 28, 1986, the Rangers hosted the White Sox at Arlington Stadium, with young Ed Correa starting for the Rangers and Joe Cowley starting for the White Sox. After Correa guided the Rangers through a scoreless top half of the first inning, Cowley went to work on the Rangers.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Identity Crisis Playing Role in Rangers' Losing Streak

With another loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers are on the verge of tying a franchise record they'd rather keep in the past. Saturday's 3-2 defeat not only extended the Rangers' current losing streak to five games, but it was also the 11th straight loss on the road, which is just one game shy of the franchise record set in 2003.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Record-Tying Losing Streak 'Feels Like The Weight Of The World'

The Texas Rangers are reeling right now. They have an off day on Monday, and it couldn't come at a better time. "I've talked about it before, where I don't love off days," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "This is clearly one where we need it. We need to kind of reset and head into Colorado with a little bit more positivity as far as the outcomes."
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Gallo Focused On Rangers Amid Trade Rumors

By this point, Joey Gallo is more than used to trade rumors. And as the Texas Rangers continue to fall further and further back in the standings, those rumors will likely heat up once again. Regardless of where the Rangers are in the standings, Gallo is sure to be a...
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Ruben Sierra's MLB Debut

On this date in Texas Rangers history, outfielder Ruben Sierra made his Major League debut. On June 1, 1986, Sierra joined the Rangers in Kansas City as Texas took on the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Sierra played center field and hit fifth in his debut, going 2-for-3, driving in three runs and scoring one.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: Yet Another 18-Inning Marathon

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers played their second 18-inning game in team history, losing to the Kansas City Royals, 4-3. Oddly, the first 18-inning game the Rangers played also came against the Royals, and also came in Kansas City, back in 1972. But the Rangers won the game, 4-3.
Arlington, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Hit Parade Against The Yankees

On this date in Texas Rangers history, every Ranger who played had at least one hit as they defeated the New York Yankees at The Ballpark in Arlington on a Tuesday night. On June 7, 1994, the Rangers hosted more than 42,000 at The Ballpark, a crowd that surely featured a mix of Rangers and Yankees fans. The Rangers had the ‘power’ turned on that evening, as they won the game, 10-9. That included a six-run first inning and holding off the Yankees in the top of the ninth, as the Bronx Bombers scored three runs.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers History Today: A Power Display In Oakland

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers needed all of the power they could muster in a 10-6 win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. On June 14, 2016, the Rangers were soaring, well over .500 and trying to extend their lead in the American League West.