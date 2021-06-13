AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos LB Von Miller isn’t thinking about his legacy right now, he’s just focusing on how to help the team win more games. “There’s so much to be done right now,” Miller said, via Broncos.com. “There’s so much to be done with our team, so many games to win, before I can really start thinking about the Ring of Fame. I don’t want those years with Peyton to be the highlight of my career. I think we’ve got some special stuff brewing, I think we’ve got some special games coming. Me personally, I think I’ve got more to prove and more to give to Broncos Country. I think about it. I can’t lie and say I don’t think about going into the Ring of Fame and Hall of Fame and all that stuff, but I’ve still got a lot more to do here, and that’s where my mind is.”