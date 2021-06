The AFC South in 2020 was the story of the haves and the have-nots. While the Titans and Colts found themselves in the playoffs, the Jaguars found themselves with the first overall pick and the Texans are now in complete disarray for the future. Despite successes from the top teams, the division saw a huge shakeup in the 2021 offseason, with changes at quarterback for three of the four teams and other major roster changes.