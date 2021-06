49ers TE George Kittle has been impressed early on by rookie QB Trey Lance. “I think Trey he has all the attributes to be a very special quarterback,” Kittle said, via NFL.com. “He’s a freak athlete. I think really one of my favorite things about him right now, just as a rookie is he takes risks. He doesn’t compete all the passes that he throws, but he’s trying to fit it into the small windows. He’s just trying to throw it as hard as he can and get it into that wide receiver going from in to that second window. I think that’s really fun, just to see a guy take those risks.”