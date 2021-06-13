Zooey Deschanel Reflects on 'Instant Chemistry' With 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have been going strong since they started dating in fall 2019. When they met while filming a special Carpool Karaoke with their siblings in August 2019, Deschanel felt "instant chemistry" between the two, she told Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Friday. During another interview, while promoting The Celebrity Dating Game, Deschanel called Scott the "nicest person in the world."popculture.com