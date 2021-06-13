Zooey Deschanel Reflects on 'Instant Chemistry' With 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel is playing favorites when it comes to her "best" boyfriend. The New Girl alum, who is the executive producer and host of the new game show The Celebrity Dating Game, spoke to Us Weekly about why she's so smitten with her Property Brothers star boyfriend Jonathan Scott. The cute couple has been dating since 2019, and have been inseparable ever since. "I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world," she shared with the magazine. "So, I'm just really lucky. I just try to be as nice back as, you know, he is. And it works." When asked by the outlet if she would ever consider...