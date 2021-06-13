Cease sharp vs. Tigers again in blowout win

DETROIT -- OK, OK, stop us if you've heard this one: Dylan Cease takes the mound. The Tigers are baffled. A little while later, Cease leaves the mound, victorious. If that sounds like a broken record, it's because this tale has been told before. Many times. At least eight in Cease's short career, during which he's faced Detroit more than any other team and compiled an 8-0 record, a 2.09 ERA and 47 strikeouts in eight starts against the AL Central foes.