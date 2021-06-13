Richards' heroics back Burnes' start in win
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes walked off the mound at American Family Field on Saturday, visibly frustrated at the end of arguably his worst start of the season. Burnes had only gotten through four-plus innings, his shortest start of the season, and in the process gave up eight hits (tied for the most he’s allowed in a game in 2021) and four runs (tied for the second-most) and walked three Pirates batters (tied for the most). When manager Craig Counsell came to take the ball from Burnes, Pittsburgh had just loaded the bases before Burnes could record an out in the top of the fifth.www.mlb.com