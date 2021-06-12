This flexible, portable work-desk is changing how we be productive remotely

Marking the Strategic Expansion of the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) Suite;. Desk Booking Enables Companies to Meet the Needs of Their Newly Hybrid Teams. Eden Workplace—the complete Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) suite for the modern hybrid office—announced the highly-anticipated release of its newest product, Desk Booking, which was formerly in Beta with a number of active customers. A crucial tool for workplace re-entry, Desk Booking enables every team member to book a desk in your workspace for the day. Whether they are a new hire, an executive visiting on a business trip, or a remote employee working in the office, they’ll have a space to call their own when they need it. With 85% of workers looking forward to returning to the office, companies such as Bloomscape, Wistia and RiskIQ have been using Desk Booking for the last few months.