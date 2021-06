The open-borders crowd all too often depicts mentions of illegal alien crime, and even the deporting of criminal aliens, as nothing more than expressions of “anti-immigrant” or racist sentiment. In fact, such misguided thinking is a powerful driving force of reckless “sanctuary” policies that put innocent, law-abiding residents at risk. In reality, talking about – and removing – illegally-present bad guys is about protecting victims, many of whom actually happen to be immigrants, from preventable crimes. Below are two recent examples demonstrating this, although FAIR’s online archive of illegal alien crimes contains plenty more.